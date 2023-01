Labanc (undisclosed) recorded five hits in a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Labanc was questionable for the contest after exiting Thursday's game against Philadelphia in the third period because of the injury. He logged 15:26 of ice time Saturday, including 3:03 on the power play, but he didn't record any shots or points. The 27-year-old has nine goals and 21 points in 37 contests this season.