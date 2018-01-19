Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Dishes out two helpers
Labanc collected two assists and fired seven shots on goal in Thursday's loss to the Avalanche.
They were the first points in seven games for Labanc, who had gone cold after a hot stretch in December. The 22-year-old has four goals and 18 assists through 39 games, including 11 points with the man advantage. Labanc is worth owning in deeper leagues, but he's fairly inconsistent and typically doesn't shoot much. If Thursday night is any indication, however, he could be back in the goal column very soon.
More News
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Collects two assists Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Caps four-point night with OT winner•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Collects two assists in loss•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Records two assists Saturday•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Producing at same rate as last year•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Recalled Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...