Labanc collected two assists and fired seven shots on goal in Thursday's loss to the Avalanche.

They were the first points in seven games for Labanc, who had gone cold after a hot stretch in December. The 22-year-old has four goals and 18 assists through 39 games, including 11 points with the man advantage. Labanc is worth owning in deeper leagues, but he's fairly inconsistent and typically doesn't shoot much. If Thursday night is any indication, however, he could be back in the goal column very soon.