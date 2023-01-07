Labanc notched two assists and fired three shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Labanc set up both of Timo Meier's second-period tallies. This was Labanc's second multi-point effort in the last four games, as he continues to contribute fairly regularly in a top-six role. The winger is up to nine tallies, 14 assists, 70 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 39 appearances this season.