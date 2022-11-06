Labanc scored a goal on six shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Labanc opened the scoring 3:54 into the game, and he also helped out on a Luke Kunin goal in the second period. This was Labanc's first multi-point effort of the campaign. The 26-year-old winger has looked more effective since replacing Alexander Barabanov on the top line a few games ago. Labanc is at four points, 25 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating through 13 contests this season. He's streaky, so there's some risk here in fantasy, but right now it looks like he could be heating up.