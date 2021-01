Labanc scored a goal and an assist with two shots in Monday's 5-4 loss at St. Louis. He also had two PIM.

Labanc opened the scoring 11:38 into the game, deflecting a Brent Burns point shot while parked in the slot. He also drew the primary assist on a Logan Couture goal that tied the game 4-4 early in the third period. It was a nice breakout effort for Labanc, who was held without a point in his first two outings of the season.