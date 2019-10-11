Labanc scored a power-play goal on four shots and was minus-3 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

It was the first goal of the season for Labanc, who registered career highs in points (56) and goals (17) last season. He deposited a rebound goal from an incredibly sharp angle to tie the game 1-1 midway through the first period. Labanc demonstrated good playmaking abilities in 2018-19 and it's possible there's still more offense to be unlocked going forward..