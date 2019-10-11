Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Enters goal-scoring ledger
Labanc scored a power-play goal on four shots and was minus-3 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.
It was the first goal of the season for Labanc, who registered career highs in points (56) and goals (17) last season. He deposited a rebound goal from an incredibly sharp angle to tie the game 1-1 midway through the first period. Labanc demonstrated good playmaking abilities in 2018-19 and it's possible there's still more offense to be unlocked going forward..
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.