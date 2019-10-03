Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Exits after high hit
Labanc (face) exited Wednesday's contest versus Vegas after a high cross-check, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The incident occurred late in the third period when Vegas' Tomas Nosek's stick caught Labanc in the face. He did not return to the game. Coach Pete DeBoer had no update on Labanc's status after the game, but he can be considered day-to-day until further notice.
