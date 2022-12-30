Labanc (undisclosed) is expected to be fine after he left Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers in the third period, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Labanc was on the receiving end of a hit from Joel Farabee, which earned the Flyers' forward a two-minute minor penalty for boarding. While Labanc didn't return to the game, head coach David Quinn didn't indicate that this would be a significant issue for the winger. Labanc had another productive outing Thursday with a goal and an assist, giving him nine tallies, 21 points, 64 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 36 appearances. Another update on his status should surface before Saturday's game in Dallas.