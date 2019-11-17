Labanc scored once and added two helpers in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Labanc opened the scoring in the first period. The winger then dished assists to defensemen Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Erik Karlsson, the latter coming on the power-play. To top off the big game, Labanc netted the only tally in the shootout to secure the win. The 23-year-old entered Saturday mired in a five-game slump, but he now has six goals and 12 points in 21 contests.