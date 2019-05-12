Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Finds twine in Game 1 win
Labanc scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
The winger hadn't registered a point since Game 1 of the second round, when he scored a game-winner against the Avalanche. Labanc has four goals and three helpers in 15 games during the playoffs, but four of those points came in Game 7 versus the Golden Knights to close out the first round.
