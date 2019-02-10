Sharks' Kevin Labanc: First career hat trick
Labanc netted three goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Oilers.
It's the first hattie of the young winger's career. Labanc has been particularly hot lately -- he has six points, including four goals, in his last four game. Labanc is now within four points of equalling his career mark of 40 points. And he's closing in on his first 50-point season. One word. Keeper.
More News
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Keeps momentum going•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Records three-point night•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Delivers two points to rout•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Gathers two apples in rout•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Hits 10 points on the season•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Scores San Jose's lone goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...