Labanc netted three goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Oilers.

It's the first hattie of the young winger's career. Labanc has been particularly hot lately -- he has six points, including four goals, in his last four game. Labanc is now within four points of equalling his career mark of 40 points. And he's closing in on his first 50-point season. One word. Keeper.