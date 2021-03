Labanc scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Labanc tallied at 18:53 of the third period, tying the game at 4-4 and ultimately forcing overtime. It was his third goal and seventh point in his last six outings. The 25-year-old winger has 13 points, 51 shots on goal and 20 hits through 21 appearances overall.