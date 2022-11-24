Labanc notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken.

Labanc set up the third goal of Timo Meier's hat trick at 8:58 of the third period. The helper was Labanc's first point in three games, though he's generally had steadier offense since joining the top line early in November. The winger is up to three goals, seven assists, 39 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 21 contests -- four points more than he had in the same number of games last year before his season was ended by a shoulder injury.