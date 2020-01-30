Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Garners assist Wednesday
Labanc had an assist and five shots on net in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Labanc provided the secondary helper on Brent Burns' second-period tally. The winger finished January with three goals and four assists in 11 games. He's at 26 points, 133 shots and a minus-22 rating through 52 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.