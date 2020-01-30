Play

Labanc had an assist and five shots on net in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Labanc provided the secondary helper on Brent Burns' second-period tally. The winger finished January with three goals and four assists in 11 games. He's at 26 points, 133 shots and a minus-22 rating through 52 contests this season.

