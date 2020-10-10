Labanc signed a four-year contract worth $4.725 million AAV with the Sharks on Saturday.

Labanc regressed a bit after posting 56 points over 82 games during the 2018-19 season, as he recorded 14 goals and 19 assists last season. The Sharks as a whole took a step back, though, and Labanc kept pace with the rest, ending up as a top-five goal scorer on the team. Labanc will be a key building block as the Sharks attempt a quick rebuild after last year's disappointment. The 24-year-old is expected to operate in the top six moving forward, and he'll be an excellent fantasy option during the upcoming season, especially if he can get back on track on the power play where he posted 20 points two seasons ago.