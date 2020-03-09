Labanc provided a power-play assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Labanc helped out on Noah Gregor's third-period tally. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Labanc, who now has 33 points in 69 contests. He's added 173 shots and 38 PIM but also carries a minus-32 rating this season.