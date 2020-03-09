Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Garners helper in loss
Labanc provided a power-play assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Labanc helped out on Noah Gregor's third-period tally. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Labanc, who now has 33 points in 69 contests. He's added 173 shots and 38 PIM but also carries a minus-32 rating this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.