Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Gathers assist
Labanc posted an assist, three shots and two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Labanc has a career-high 51 points (14 goals, 37 assists) in 76 games. The 23-year-old has been consistent in March with 10 points in 12 appearances. He's on the third line for now, but he could feature in the top-six in future seasons, making him a player to keep an eye on in dynasty formats.
