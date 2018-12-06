Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Gathers two apples in rout
Labanc recorded a power-play assist and another at even strength in Wednesday's 5-1 home win over the Hurricanes.
Labanc was involved in the game's first two scoring plays, effectively increasing his point total to 19 (three goals, 16 assists) through 29 games. It's best to use the American skater as a complement to the elite types in season-long leagues, but he's a legitimate DFS bargain play as well since he's producing heavily for a middle-six contributor and won't break the virtual bank upon streaming him.
More News
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Hits 10 points on the season•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Scores San Jose's lone goal•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Posts game-high four points•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Tallies game-winner versus Kings•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Notches apple in second straight game•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Multi-point effort against Canucks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...