Labanc recorded a power-play assist and another at even strength in Wednesday's 5-1 home win over the Hurricanes.

Labanc was involved in the game's first two scoring plays, effectively increasing his point total to 19 (three goals, 16 assists) through 29 games. It's best to use the American skater as a complement to the elite types in season-long leagues, but he's a legitimate DFS bargain play as well since he's producing heavily for a middle-six contributor and won't break the virtual bank upon streaming him.