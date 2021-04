Labanc posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Labanc was dropped to the fourth line mid-game, but he responded with an assist on Joel Kellman's third-period tally. The 25-year-old Labanc entered Saturday on a four-game point drought. Through 44 contests, he's earned 25 points, 110 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-9 rating while primarily seeing top-line usage.