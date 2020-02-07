Labanc netted a goal on two shots, served up an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Labanc's line with Joe Thornton and Timo Meier combined for seven points in the contest. For his part, Labanc is up to 13 goals and 29 points in 55 games. He's added 139 shots, six power-play points in 34 PIM this season.