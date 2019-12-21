Labanc (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup for Saturday night's game against St. Louis, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Labanc's injury originally was thought to be serious enough that it would prevent him from facing the Blues on Saturday, but the 24-year-old appears ready to gut it out against the defending champs. He'll likely skate on San Jose's second line and will be looking for his 20th point of the season. The talented winger has scored just once in his last 14 contests.