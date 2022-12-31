Labanc (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus Dallas, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

As expected, Labanc will play despite exiting Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia in the third period. He has notched nine goals and 21 points in 36 games this season. Look for Labanc to play alongside Tomas Hertl and Matt Nieto in Saturday's contest.