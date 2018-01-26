Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Grabs three helpers in loss
Labanc garnered a trio of assists Thursday in a 6-5 loss to the visiting Rangers.
Labanc was instrumental in what probably should have been a win for the Sharks, as all three of his apples were of the primary variety. With 26 points in 43 games in his second NHL season, the Brooklyn native has been a solid source of secondary scoring in the Bay Area and a serviceable fantasy asset in the deepest of leagues.
