Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Hits 10 points on the season
Labanc's two assists gave him eight for the year and helped his team earn a 4-3 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.
Labanc is showing signs of the patented third-year breakout season, but it's worth remembering that he's started hot before and then cooled off. As he's still producing, ride him for as long as he's playing at this level.
