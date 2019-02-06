Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Keeps momentum going
Labanc notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Winnipeg.
The 23-year-old has been outstanding in his past nine games, recording nine points in that span. With Tuesday's helpers, the winger pushed his point total up to 33 in 54 games. Labanc will look to make it three straight games with a point when the Sharks travel to Calgary on Thursday.
More News
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Records three-point night•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Delivers two points to rout•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Gathers two apples in rout•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Hits 10 points on the season•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Scores San Jose's lone goal•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Posts game-high four points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...