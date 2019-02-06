Labanc notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Winnipeg.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding in his past nine games, recording nine points in that span. With Tuesday's helpers, the winger pushed his point total up to 33 in 54 games. Labanc will look to make it three straight games with a point when the Sharks travel to Calgary on Thursday.