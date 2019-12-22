Labanc (upper body) fired six shots on goal and went minus-2 in 15:04 during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Labanc was originally expected to miss time with the injury, but a three-day break between games allowed the winger to heal. He led the Sharks in shots but couldn't solve Blues goalie Jake Allen. Labanc remains at 19 points with 90 shots and 28 PIM in 37 contests this season.