Labanc scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

The 26-year-old's last NHL tally came Nov. 22 of last year, as Labanc's 2021-22 campaign ended a few weeks later due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. His second-period goal Saturday was his first point of the current season, but it showed he's 100 percent healthy as he wired the puck with authority top shelf blocker side past Mackenzie Blackwood. Now that he's snapped his scoring drought, Labanc's spot in the middle six and on the second power-play unit does give him some deep-league fantasy upside if he can get rolling.