Labanc recorded two power-play helpers in Thursday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Labanc skated just 12:19 in this one, but 4:10 of that ice time came with the extra man. The Brooklyn native gleans a significant portion of his fantasy value from his role on San Jose's star-studded top power-play unit, which also features Tomas Hertl, Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns.