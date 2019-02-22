Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Loving life on top PP unit
Labanc recorded two power-play helpers in Thursday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.
Labanc skated just 12:19 in this one, but 4:10 of that ice time came with the extra man. The Brooklyn native gleans a significant portion of his fantasy value from his role on San Jose's star-studded top power-play unit, which also features Tomas Hertl, Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...