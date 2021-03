Labanc recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Labanc set up Logan Couture for the opening tally in the first period. Through 12 games in March, Labanc has produced eight points and 30 shots. The 25-year-old winger is up to 19 points, 74 shots, 32 hits and 20 PIM in 30 contests overall. He'll continue to carry fantasy value in most formats as long as he's on the Sharks' top line.