Labanc (personal) missed practice Friday but will be available for Saturday's tilt in Ottawa, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Labanc has four goals and 13 points in 25 games this season and has been seeing first line time with Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier. He had a pair of assists Tuesday versus the Habs but was held off the scoresheet Wednesday in Toronto.