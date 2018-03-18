Labanc scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

Labanc has scored in three of his last four games and is up to 11 tallies in 67 games on the season. He's currently playing on the third line, but 15 of his 38 points have come with the man advantage. Labanc has some sweet hands and his role on the first power-play unit makes him worth owning in some deep leagues.