Labanc scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Labanc gave the Sharks their first lead of the contest with his goal at 4:48 of the second period. The 25-year-old winger has struggled to get on the scoresheet recently, as his goal Monday snapped a six-game point drought. He's up to six points, 36 swhots and a minus-2 rating through 14 contests. If he remains on the top line next to Logan Couture and Evander Kane, Labanc could be worth a look in DFS going forward.