Labanc potted a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The winger's third-period tally produced the final score. Labanc is at 12 markers, 27 points, 137 shots and a minus-22 rating through 54 games. The New York native isn't likely to replicate last year's 56-point output, but a 40-point campaign is doable.