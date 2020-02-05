Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Nets insurance goal
Labanc potted a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
The winger's third-period tally produced the final score. Labanc is at 12 markers, 27 points, 137 shots and a minus-22 rating through 54 games. The New York native isn't likely to replicate last year's 56-point output, but a 40-point campaign is doable.
