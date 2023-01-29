Labanc (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Pittsburgh, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Labanc has 10 goals and 25 points in 45 contests this season while averaging 15:29 of ice time. Sharks coach David Quinn previously told Pashelka that the team is dealing with some illness issues, so it wouldn't be surprising if Labanc's absence is linked to that. Noah Gregor, who entered Saturday's action averaging 12:24 of ice time, is projected to take Labanc's place on the top line with Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.