Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Notches apple in second straight game
Labanc set up Tomas Hertl's game-tying goal, but his side still fell 4-3 in overtime on Monday to the Golden Knights in Game 3.
Labanc was known as a pass-first player in the regular season, and that's continued in the playoffs, with four assists and no goals to his name. The goals should come eventually, but for now, his assists are providing enough for his owners.
