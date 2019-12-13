Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Notches assist on birthday
Labanc picked up an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Labanc has points in four of his last five games (one goal, three helpers). The 24-year-old has amassed 19 points, 82 shots on goal and a minus-18 rating in 34 games this season. The scoring numbers are solid, but he's shown to be a defensive liability, which could see him move down the lineup under interim head coach Bob Boughner.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.