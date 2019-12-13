Labanc picked up an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Labanc has points in four of his last five games (one goal, three helpers). The 24-year-old has amassed 19 points, 82 shots on goal and a minus-18 rating in 34 games this season. The scoring numbers are solid, but he's shown to be a defensive liability, which could see him move down the lineup under interim head coach Bob Boughner.