Labanc tallied two goals -- one on the power play -- in a 5-3 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday. He also had five shots on goal and six PIM.

As a rookie, Labanc tallied eight goals and 12 assists in 55 games. As such, this is certainly a surprising way for him to start the season. The fact the 21-year-old played 2:18 on the power play is intriguing, so you may want to keep an eye on him.