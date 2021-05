Labanc scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Labanc scored in the first period and set up Timo Meier's tally in the second period. The 25-year-old Labanc snapped a five-game point drought Saturday. He's posted 28 points, 127 shots on net, 59 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 54 contests.