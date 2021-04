Labanc scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Labanc was credited with the opening tally at 4:37 of the first period. He also helped out on linemate Evander Kane's second-period goal. Labanc has 22 points (nine goals, 13 apples), 92 shots on net, 37 hits and 20 PIM through 37 contests this season. He's not as notable as Kane or center Logan Couture, but Labanc has earned his place on the Sharks' top line.