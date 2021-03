Labanc scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of assists in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Labanc assisted on Evander Kane's goal in the second period and Erik Karlsson's power-play tally in the third. The 25-year-old Labanc then scored one of his own, which chased Ducks goalie John Gibson from the game. The winger is up to six tallies, 10 assists, 57 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 24 appearances. He's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats since he works in a top-six role.