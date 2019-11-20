Play

Labanc scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Labanc poked a goal behind Mikko Koskinen in the first period after the Oilers' goalie was unable to corral a puck in his crease. Labanc has four points in his last two games, and 13 points in 22 contests overall this season.

