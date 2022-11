Labanc recorded two assists in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Labanc has enjoyed two straight multi-point games. Even after that though, he still has just two goals and six points in 14 games in 2022-23. The 26-year-old forward has certainly had his moments, but he's unreliable. His playing time has been all over the place too. He's logged at least 18:00 of ice time in four games this season, but he's also had four contests with under 11:30.