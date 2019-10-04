Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Playing Friday
Labanc (face) will be in the lineup for Friday's clash with Vegas.
Despite an early exit in the opener versus Vegas, Labanc appears to be no worse for the wear and will resume his spot on the second line. The winger put three shots on goal in 17;40 of ice time Wednesday, but wasn't able to sneak one into the back of the net. As long as the Brooklyn native can continue to hold down a spot on the power play, he should have decent mid-range fantasy value.
