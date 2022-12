Labanc posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Labanc has two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. While he's not in the neighborhood of linemates Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl for offense, Labanc has put together a solid campaign so far. The winger has six tallies, 11 assists, 55 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 29 outings, offering solid depth scoring.