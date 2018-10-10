Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Posts game-high four points
Labanc recorded four assists, three shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in an 8-2 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.
It was a night to remember for the Sharks, and Labanc scored a game-high four points. It's not a bad idea to hold onto Labanc because he could be due for a breakout season, but he started last season on a similar hot streak and finished with only 11 goals and 40 points in 77 games. Through four games, he has one goal and five points. It would be wise to at least see what his value is on the trade market.
