Labanc scored his ninth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

His third-period tally proved to be the game-winner, snapping a 10-game goalless drought for the 24-year-old. Labanc managed only four points (one goal, three helpers) through 13 games in December along with a horrific minus-10 rating, but he's started off the new year by finding the scoresheet in back-to-back contests.