Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Pots game-winner in Columbus
Labanc scored his ninth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
His third-period tally proved to be the game-winner, snapping a 10-game goalless drought for the 24-year-old. Labanc managed only four points (one goal, three helpers) through 13 games in December along with a horrific minus-10 rating, but he's started off the new year by finding the scoresheet in back-to-back contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.