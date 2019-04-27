Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Pots GWG in Game 1
Labanc scored the game-winning goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.
It's significantly less than the four-point effort he had in Game 7 to help the Sharks come back against Vegas, but his timely second-period tally was enough to put the hosts ahead for good. Labanc has three goals and three helpers in eight games in the postseason, but his contributions are usually limited to points.
