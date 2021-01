Labanc notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Labanc set up Ryan Donato for the Sharks' first goal of the game. The 25-year-old Labanc has done alright in a second-line role, as he now has three points, 20 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through six contests. He's worth a look in deeper formats, especially if he can get going on the power play soon. He had 56 points in 82 contests in 2018-19 before regressing to 33 points in 70 outings last year.