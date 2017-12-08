Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Producing at same rate as last year
Labanc has eight points through 21 games this season.
That's a pace of 0.38 points per game, which is nearly identical to his rookie campaign (20 in 55 contests). It's worth noting, though, that Labanc is averaging almost twice as much power-play time (2:04), which he's managed to translate into five points compared to just two last year. He's currently skating on the top man-advantage unit on Joe Thornton's right side with stars Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns manning the point, so those partaking in daily contests may want to check in on Labanc's price while he's receiving such a plum assignment.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...