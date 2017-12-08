Labanc has eight points through 21 games this season.

That's a pace of 0.38 points per game, which is nearly identical to his rookie campaign (20 in 55 contests). It's worth noting, though, that Labanc is averaging almost twice as much power-play time (2:04), which he's managed to translate into five points compared to just two last year. He's currently skating on the top man-advantage unit on Joe Thornton's right side with stars Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns manning the point, so those partaking in daily contests may want to check in on Labanc's price while he's receiving such a plum assignment.