Labanc had two assists and one shot in Saturday's 5-4 win over St. Louis.

Labanc drew the only helper on first-period tallies by Evander Kane and Logan Couture as the Sharks build a 2-0 lead by the halfway point of the stanza. That trio combined for six points on the night, with Couture scoring twice and Kane chipping in with a goal and an assist. Labanc entered the night with just one goal in his previous eight games so it was encouraging to see him making an impact on the scoresheet.